Officials: Man, 31, extremely critical after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia

A 31-year-old man is fighting for his life after he was shot multiple times in West Philadelphia.

Officials say 19th District officers responded to North 62nd Street Saturday evening, just after 6, for gunfire.

When officers arrived, they found the 31-year-old man had been shot multiple times, all over his body.

Medics rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he was placed in extremely critical condition.

Police are holding the scene and seeking a motive into the shooting. No arrests have been made and no weapons have been recovered.