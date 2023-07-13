Officials: Man caught attempting to bring loaded gun onto flight at Philadelphia International

article

A man was cited on weapons charges at Philadelphia International Airport Wednesday after Travel Security Administration (TSA) officers say a loaded 9mm handgun was detected in his carry-on bag.

According to TSA officers, the X-ray machine at the airport’s security checkpoint alerted them to the firearm loaded with nine bullets, prompting local police to confiscate the man’s handgun and issue him a citation.

Police say he may also be subject to fines for carrying weapons of up to $15,000 after appearing in court.

Gerardo Spero, TSA’s Federal Security Director for Philadelphia International Airport, used the incident to remind passengers to review the TSA’s firearm security procedures to avoid penalties for packing items improperly.

"The summer travel season is busy here in Philadelphia and our TSA officers are focused on ensuring that travelers do not bring prohibited or illegal items with them through the checkpoints," he said. "I’m grateful that our officers here in Philadelphia and nationwide remain focused during this busy travel season. I hope that this incident will serve as a reminder to others who own a firearm to review proper procedures on how to pack a gun for a flight. Firearms should never be brought to the security checkpoint in carry-on luggage."