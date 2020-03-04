Officials: Murphy's surgery to remove tumor 'successful'

article

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove what he has said is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney.

Murphy had the surgery in New York. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor “until further notice,” Murphy’s office said in a statement.

Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.

RELATED STORIES:

Gov. Murphy reveals likely cancerous kidney tumor

Murphy unveils broader state ethics, transparency bill

Advertisement

Murphy seeks more transparency, but says ‘mission’ unchanged

“Earlier today, Governor Murphy underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney," Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement Wednesday. "He is currently resting at a hospital in New York City.”

Murphy told NJ Advance Media that he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP