Officials: Murphy's surgery to remove tumor 'successful'
TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy underwent surgery on Wednesday to remove what he has said is probably a cancerous tumor on his kidney.
Murphy had the surgery in New York. Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver will serve as acting governor “until further notice,” Murphy’s office said in a statement.
Murphy revealed that he had the tumor last month. Murphy, a Democrat, said in his recent budget address that he was overwhelmed and thankful for an outpouring of encouragement since news of the tumor became public.
RELATED STORIES:
Gov. Murphy reveals likely cancerous kidney tumor
Murphy unveils broader state ethics, transparency bill
Advertisement
Murphy seeks more transparency, but says ‘mission’ unchanged
“Earlier today, Governor Murphy underwent a successful surgery to remove a tumor on his kidney," Lt. Gov. Sheila Oliver said in a statement Wednesday. "He is currently resting at a hospital in New York City.”
Murphy told NJ Advance Media that he doesn’t anticipate needing chemotherapy or radiation.
___
For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP