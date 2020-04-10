Officials to distribute isolation masks over several days in Logan Township

In an effort to keep residents safe, officials will be giving out isolation masks over the course of several days in Logan Township.

Distribution of isolation masks will begin Friday April 10 and continue on Saturday, April 11. Then, next Friday and Saturday on April 17 and April 18, residents will be able to pick up more masks if they were not able to receive them previously.

Logan Township residents can pick the masks up at Logan Elementary School between 9 a.m. and 12 p.m.; however, officials say that residents must show proof of township residency.

The distribution site will act as a drive-thru to encourage social distance and limit the amount of exposure between people to lessen the risk of germ spread.

Seniors, those with compromised immune systems, homebound or otherwise unable to pick up isolation masks are invited to call 856-467-0859 for assistance.

