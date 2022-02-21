1 dead after two-alarm fire tears through multiple homes in Pottstown

A two-alarm fire burned through two homes in Montgomery County on Monday morning.

The fire broke out around 1:$0 a.m. on the 300 block of Chestnut Street in Pottstown.

One person who was previously unaccounted for during the firefight was later found dead on the second floor of the home, authorities confirmed.

Several other residents were able to escape the burning home uninjured, including at least one resident who was forced to jump from one of the windows to escape the flames.

A firefighter was transported from the scene with a knee injury.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

