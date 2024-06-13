50 arrests made during Aramark workers protest in Center City

Union organizers say about 50 people were arrested protesting outside Aramark’s corporate headquarters in Center City on Wednesday.

Food service workers from Lincoln Financial Field, Citizens Bank Park and Wells Fargo Center were calling for higher wages and access to health insurance.

Pennsylvania Sen. Nikil Saval, AFL-CIO President Daniel Bauder and Unite Here President Gwen Mills were among those arrested.

In a statement, Aramark responded, saying:

"We respect the right of our employees to demonstrate. We have had several meetings with the bargaining committee in an effort to reach a new agreement. We intend to keep working toward a settlement that works for everyone."