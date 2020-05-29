Overnight violence in Philadelphia leaves 3 dead, several injured

A violent night across Philadelphia left three people dead and several others injured including a 14-year-old boy.

Police say the spate of shootings began on the 300 block of North 55th Street just after 10:30 p.m. Three men and a woman were sitting on the front porch of a home when an unknown gunman opened fire. A 27-year-old black man was reportedly killed and three others were injured.

Police say 45 minutes later, officers were dispatched to Wayne Avenue in Germantown where a 37-year-old man was shot and killed inside a car.

Around midnight in Southwest Philadelphia, police say an 18-year-old man was fatally shot on the 1300 South Conestoga Street.

Shortly thereafter, authorities say three people were hospitalized after a shooting in Point Breeze. Police say the victims were all shot in the leg.

The violence continued into the early morning hours Friday when police say a 14-year-old boy was shot on Germantown Avenue. He was reportedly taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Just blocks away, authorities were investigating another shooting where a man reportedly sustained non-life threatening injuries.

