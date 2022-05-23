Pa. business owner missing; Violent weekend in Philadelphia; Teen struck in reported carjacking

THE RUNDOWN:

1. 'Please contact us': Family, friends search for missing Delaware County business owner

BROOMALL, Pa. - Family, friends and people from across Delaware County showed up Sunday to search for a local business owner. He left his job almost a week ago and has been missing ever since.

"George, if you’re out there, please contact us. We love you," Debbie O’Connor said.

A desperate plea from the sister of George Hughes, who went missing six days ago.

Debbie O’Connor says her brother disappeared from his auto-body business in Broomall, off West Chester Pike, Monday, after getting in an argument with a family member.

A customer spotted him near the Giant in Edgemont Square Shopping Center some time between 2 and 4 that afternoon.

But, since then? Nothing.

"This is not characteristic of him. He has never taken off like this before and we don’t understand what has happened," O’Connor explained. "He has a ton of friends, a ton of people that love him."

O’Connor says her brother, a husband and parent, was struggling with a recent death in the family and on getting business back after COVID-19.

With family, friends and other volunteers, they searched Ridley Creek Park Sunday morning, not far from the shopping center.

"We need all the help we can get, because we lost a trail that we thought we were following up on at the park and we’re not seeing anything," O’Connor commented.

Anyone with information regarding George Hughes can contact the Facebook page set up or by calling (610) 592-4262. Additionally, people can contact Marple Township Police at ( 610) 356-1500 with information.

2. Police: 14 shot, 6 killed as violence erupts over the weekend in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Another violent weekend across Philadelphia has already seen at least 11 separate shootings, some of them deadly.

Beginning Saturday night, police say three teens were shot during a festival at Penn's Landing around 9:30 p.m. A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ribs, while two 14-year-old girls were both shot in the foot. Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument, and the shooter may have targeted the teens.

Philadelphia police are investigating a shooting at Penn's Landing that injured three teenagers, two of them critically.

Two more teens were reportedly injured in a separate shooting before 10 p.m. Saturday. Two 18-year-olds were left in critical condition after an alleged double shooting on 23rd Street. One teen was shot twice in the wrist and shoulder, and the other suffered at least five shots through his body, according to police.

A fatal shooting occurred on the 7200 block of 20th street around 10:48 p.m. Police say a 32-year-old man was killed after being shot multiple times in an alley.

Just a couple of minutes later, another man was reportedly shot in the ankle on 10th street. He is said to be in stable condition.

A homicide investigation began Sunday morning on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle. Police say a 23-year-old man was found with a gunshot to the head around 1:40 a.m. He was pronounced dead on the scene.

On Allegheny Avenue, a 38-year-old man was reportedly shot in the left arm around 1:42 a.m. He is said to be in stable condition after being transported to a local hospital.

Another man is also reportedly in stable conditions after police say he was struck by three bullets in his shoulder, leg and arm on the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street around 2:25 a.m.

Around 4 a.m., an attempted robbery turned deadly when police say a 30-year-old suspect was shot dead by the man he was allegedly trying to rob. He was shot in the chest the 2600 block of West Sergeant Street around 2:25 a.m., according to police.

Police reported a fatal shooting around 6 a.m., saying a 52-year-old man was killed after suffering two shots to the chest on the 3400 block of 11th Street.

Later Sunday afternoon, police were called to the Fairmount section, on the 4900 block of Aspen Street, where a 29-year-old man was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

About an hour later, police were in Ogontz, on the 5800 block of North 16th Street, where they found a young male victim with a gunshot wound to the head. He died at the hospital.

3. Reported carjacking leads to a teen struck and an accident involving Philly police, officials say

WEST PHILADELPHIA - A reported armed carjacking Sunday morning led to a teenager struck by a vehicle and Philadelphia police-involved car accident.

According to authorities, police in West Philadelphia spotted a vehicle Sunday afternoon, around 2:15, at North 53rd and West Thompson Streets, that was involved in an armed carjacking Sunday morning.

Police say the vehicle then struck a 16-year-old male on a bicycle. Two men inside the vehicle got out and took off running.

The teen was transported to Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and listed in critical, but stable condition.

One of the men inside the vehicle was taken into custody at 53rd and Thompson.

The second man continued running, with 19th District police officers in pursuit in their vehicle.

It was at this time, authorities say, police hit a private car at 53rd and Master.

The driver of the private vehicle, a man in his early 40s, was transported to Lankenau Medical Center by medics, to be treated for a hip injury. The officer driving the police cruiser that hit the private car was taken to Roxborough Memorial Hospital where he was to be treated and released.

The police vehicle took on heavy front end damage. The private auto had heavy drivers-side damage.

The second man police were pursuing was caught and a weapon was found at 1400 North 52nd Street.

4. Philadelphia School District returns to masking Monday as COVID cases rise across Delaware Valley

Cumru Twp, PA - April 14: Sabrina Werley works with 4th grade student Isaiah Bungie during a math support class. (Photo by Ben Hasty/MediaNews Group/Reading Eagle via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA - Students and staff at schools in Philadelphia will once again be required to wear masks.

According to a letter posted on the Philadelphia School District's website, the district says it is following the health department's recommendation.

"To help protect everyone's health and well-being as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in the Philadelphia area, the Philadelphia Department of Public Heath (PDPH) has recommended that we resume universal mask-wearing. Therefore, starting this Monday, May 23, 2022, and until further notice, all School District students and staff will be required to wear their masks during the school and work day and while riding on school buses and vans."

The return to masking comes less than one month before Philadelphia schools are set to close their doors for the 2021- 2022 school year.

According to the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, the city is averaging about 364 new COVID-19 cases each day as of May 16.

The department is strongly recommending masks be worn in indoor public settings, but no mandate has been issued.

Schools in other Pennsylvania cities, including Lower Merion, Cheltenham, and Norristown, also reissued a mask mandate.

5. Baby formula shortage: 78,000 pounds of formula arrives in US

INDIANAPOLIS - A military plane carrying enough specialty infant formula for more than half a million baby bottles arrived Sunday in Indianapolis, the first of several flights expected from Europe aimed at relieving a shortage that has sent parents scrambling to find enough to feed their children.

President Joe Biden authorized the use of Air Force planes for the effort, dubbed "Operation Fly Formula," because no commercial flights were available.

The formula weighed 78,000 pounds (35,380 kilograms), White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters aboard Air Force One as Biden flew from South Korea to Japan.

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack was in Indianapolis to greet the arrival of the first shipment.

The flights are intended to provide "some incremental relief in the coming days" as the government works on a more lasting response to the shortage, Brian Deese, director of the White House National Economic Council, said Sunday.

Deese told CNN’s "State of the Union" that Sunday’s flight brought 15% of the specialty medical grade formula needed in the U.S., and because of various actions by the government, people should see "more formula in stores starting as early as this week."

Longer term, he said, the U.S. needs more formula providers "so that no individual company has this much control over supply chains."

Later Sunday, the White House announced the first two Defense Production Act authorizations for infant formula, both coming from the Department of Health and Human Services.

The manufacturer Abbott Nutrition can now receive priority orders of raw materials like sugar and corn syrup for infant formula, which the White House said will allow the manufacturer to increase production quickly by one-third. Reckitt, owner of Mead-Johnson, can now receive priority orders of consumables like filters and other single-use products necessary to generate certain oils needed to produce infant formula, the White House said, which will allow Reckitt facilities to operate at maximum capacity.

The Biden administration has struggled to address the nationwide shortage of formula, particularly hypoallergenic varieties. The crisis follows the closure of the nation's largest domestic manufacturing plant in Michigan in February due to safety issues.

The White House has said 132 pallets of Nestle Health Science Alfamino Infant and Alfamino Junior formula was to leave Ramstein Air Base in Germany for the U.S. Another 114 pallets of Gerber Good Start Extensive HA formula were expected to arrive in the coming days. Altogether, about 1.5 million 8-ounce bottles of the three formulas, which are hypoallergenic for children with cow’s milk protein allergies, are expected to arrive this week.