Police investigating after young man shot in the head in Crescentville
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead Sunday morning.
The 23-year-old was reportedly found with a gunshot to the head on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle around 1:40 a.m.
He was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say several spent shell casings were found in the area, as well as strike marks on nearby buildings.
A car with bullet holes and a broken passenger side window was also found on the scene. Police say it is unclear if it was involved in the shooting.