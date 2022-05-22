Expand / Collapse search

Police investigating after young man shot in the head in Crescentville

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

23-year-old man shot and killed in Crescentville

Police say a man was shot in the head Sunday night, and now a homicide investigation is underway.

PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was found dead Sunday morning.

The 23-year-old was reportedly found with a gunshot to the head on the 5500 block of Hill Creek Circle around 1:40 a.m.

He was pronounced dead on the scene.

MORE HEADLINES: 

Police say several spent shell casings were found in the area, as well as strike marks on nearby buildings.

A car with bullet holes and a broken passenger side window was also found on the scene. Police say it is unclear if it was involved in the shooting.