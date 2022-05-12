Pa. man accused of shooting into Democratic headquarters sentenced to prison

article

A Montgomery County man has been sentenced to over three years in prison in connection to a shooting at the county's Democratic Party headquarters last year.

Anthony Francis Nero, 48, pleaded guilty to federal charges of sending threatening communications and cyberstalking in January.

Nero admitted that he warned the office they should "probably beef up security" in a threatening email in January 2021, a day after the riot at the U.S. Capitol. His email also referenced President Trump and the false claim that the election had been stolen.

Later that month, officials say a front window of the Montgomery County Democratic Headquarters was shot three times by a firearm. No one was injured in the shooting.

Ballistics tests confirmed that two spent rounds were fired by Nero’s .45 caliber pistol.

"In the midst of a politically tumultuous time in our Nation, Anthony Nero sent a threatening communication and then followed up on his threats with a violent act that could have resulted in catastrophic injury, or worse," said U.S. Attorney Williams

Authorities allege that Nero said he was stressed over losing his family, the COVID-19 shutdown and the election. He originally faced county charges including terroristic threats, terrorism, reckless endangering and a firearms count, but those charges were dropped when the case was moved to federal court.

Nero was sentenced to three years and one month in prison and three years of supervised release.