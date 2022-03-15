Pa. officials, law enforcement leaders seek solutions in filling police vacancies
PHILADELPHIA - The Save Our Streets discussion turned to a shortage of officers and police personnel and how that shortage is directly impacting law enforcement.
Attorney General Josh Shapiro met with several southeast Pennsylvania police chiefs Tuesday to discuss efforts to fill police vacancies and improve recruitment efforts, as well as public safety resources.
Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw, and others, admitted that the current officer shortage is a serious problem.
"Here it is in plain numbers," Commissioner Outlaw stated. "In Philadelphia, in 2015, the PPD had approximately 6,600 sworn officers and, around, 800 civilian personnel. Today, we have 5,900 sworn officers and around 600 civilian personnel. Obviously, this is a very serious issue."
Officials in attendance agreed that additional resources are vital as the rate of gun violence increases across communities.
Anyone interested in a position with the Philadelphia Police, can find hiring information here.
