Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County.
The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000.
Surveillance video captured the moment a suspect disconnected the trailer and drove off in the stolen truck, following a suspected vehicle.
Police say a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels is wanted in connection to the theft.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
