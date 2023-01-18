Expand / Collapse search

Pa. State Police: Thieves caught driving off with stolen tractor-trailer worth $45,000

By FOX 29 Staff
Pennsylvania looking for stolen tractor-trailer

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. - Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the theft of a tractor-trailer from a truck repair shop in Lebanon County.

The maroon 2005 Peterbilt truck was stolen from Owl Creek Truck Repair LLC in Myerstown over the weekend. It is valued at $45,000.

Surveillance video captured the moment a suspect disconnected the trailer and drove off in the stolen truck, following a suspected vehicle.

Police say a white 2002-2006 Sprinter van with a sliding door window and black wheels is wanted in connection to the theft.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Sprinter van wanted for tractor trailer theft