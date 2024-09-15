Package labeled 'Contents Poison,' claiming to be human remains found at local hospital: police

A hospital in Bucks County was put on high alert when a suspicious package prompted an investigation Saturday evening.

The package was discovered about 100 feet from the Emergency Department's ambulance doors at Lower Bucks Hospital in Bristol.

Police say the package claimed to have human remains inside with a handwritten note labeled, "Contents Poison."

The hospital was temporarily placed on "divert" status, shutting down all incoming ambulance traffic while hazardous teams responded.

The package and its contents were ruled safe. No further details have been released.

Police say there is no threat to the community, and that a suspect has been identified.