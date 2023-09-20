Parents of Everett Beauregard reflect on 1 year anniversary of son's murder: 'There was no reason for it'

It's been nearly one year since Temple grad student Everett Beauregard was seemingly picked out at random and gunned down near his home in Philadelphia.

Investigators say Beauregard, 23, exited a SEPTA station near 34th and Market Streets around 12:30 a.m. after leaving a friend's event held in South Philadelphia.

Surveillance video show Beauregard walking on North 35th Street when he's approached from behind by a masked gunman who fired one shot at the back of his neck.

Police say the unknown shooter fired another shot towards Beauregard as he fell to the ground. Investigators concluded that the killing was an "unprovoked murder."

No arrests were reported in Beauregard's killing, and there have been limited new leads and clues. A year later, his family is still searching for closure amid their pain.

"What would today be like if the circumstances of a year ago hadn't happened," Everett's mother Leslie Beauregard said.

Investigators shared surveillance video of the masked shooter pacing on 35th Street more than an hour before carrying out the murder. He's then seen passing Everett, then firing the fatal shot as soon as his back is turned.

"Somebody knows who this person is, there's not a whole lot of things to go on from the video, but if you knew this person, you would recognize them," Everett's father Eric Beauregard said. "The hardest part is the fact that there was no reason for it."

The heartbroken parents are now left to wonder what their son would have accomplished if his life hadn't been cut short while simply walking home after a night out.

"The city is losing its humanity, Philadelphia is a great place, great culture, great sports, great people, great restaurants, everything else, if it doesn't have the humanity to make it a safe place, it's all for nothing," Eric said.