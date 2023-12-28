Parts of Kelly Drive shut down as Schuylkill River floods in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - The Philadelphia area has been battered once again by overnight storms as flooding creates even more headaches for drivers Thursday.
Heavy rainfall from Wednesday night into Thursday morning caused flooding along the Schuylkill River.
The flooding has shut down Kelly Drive from Midvale Avenue to Ferry Road.
Police are currently on the scene, diverting drivers around the floodwaters.
It is unclear how long the busy roadway will be shut down.
Less than two weeks ago, Kelly Drive was closed off to drivers for more than a day due to flooding from severe storms in the area.