Woman hit by a car while crossing the street in Wissinoming

A woman is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a car just after midnight Tuesday.

The woman was running across the street on the 6000 block of Harbison Avenue when she was struck by a car.

Police say the car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling northbound on Harbison at the time. The driver, who was not injured, remained on the scene.

The victim is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.

An investigation is underway.