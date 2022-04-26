Woman hit by a car while crossing the street in Wissinoming
PHILADELPHIA - A woman is in critical condition after police say she was hit by a car just after midnight Tuesday.
The woman was running across the street on the 6000 block of Harbison Avenue when she was struck by a car.
Police say the car, a Chevrolet Cruze, was traveling northbound on Harbison at the time. The driver, who was not injured, remained on the scene.
The victim is said to be in critical condition at a local hospital.
An investigation is underway.