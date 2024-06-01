Violent start to weekend as shootings injure 5 across city: officials

The month of June begins marred by violence as several shootings injure five people.

Officials say two double shootings took place within two hours of each other and just miles apart.

Just about 3 a.m. Saturday, two men were shot in Hunting Park. A 20-year-old and a 31-year-old both suffered critical injuries and they are being treated at Temple University Hospital.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES:

Around 1 a.m., a man and a woman were shot in West Philly, with the woman sustaining a gunshot wound to her head. She is critical at Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, authorities said.

And just before midnight, a 29-year-old man was hospitalized after he was shot multiple times, also in West Philly. He is listed as stable.

The Shooting Investigation Group is handling the investigations as they seek motives and suspects.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.