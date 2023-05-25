Pennsylvania nurse kills 2 patients, harms another by giving lethal doses of medication, AG says

article

A Pennsylvania nurse is facing charges connected to the death of two patients and the hospitalization of a third, according to the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office.

Authorities say the nurse, identified as 40-year-old Heather Pressdee of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, gave lethal doses of unnecessary medication to patients, resulting in their deaths.

According to officials, the alleged incidents took place at Quality Life Services, a skilled nursing facility in Chicora, where Presdee was a registered nurse.

Presdee is facing charges in the deaths of a 55-year-old man and an 83-year-old in addition to the hospitalization of a 73-year-old man, authorities say.

Investigators say the victims were under Pressdee's care when they received overdoses of insulin that caused medical emergencies and the deaths of two patients.

The two men died on December 4, 2022, and December 25, 2022, per officials.

Authorities say two of the three men were not diabetic.

Pressdee was taken into custody on Wednesday and was arraigned on charges before being sent to the Butler County Prison, officials say.

She has been charged with two counts of homicide, a count of attempted murder, a count of aggravated assault, three counts of neglect of a care-dependent person and three counts of reckless endangerment, the AG's Office says.