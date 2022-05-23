Person stabbed in chest at 30th Street Station in University City, police say

article

Authorities are investigating a stabbing at a train station in University City.

According to Philadelphia police, a person was stabbed twice in the chest around 12:48 a.m. at the William H. Gray III 30th Street Station on Market Street in University City.

No additional information was released by the authorities.

The condition of the victim remains unknown.

Police have not said if there are any suspects or a motive in the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.