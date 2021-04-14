Philadelphia cop lied to FBI about stealing money during search warrant, prosecutors say

article

A Philadelphia police officer is facing federal charges after prosecutors said he stole drug money from a property during a search warrant and collaborated with another officer during an investigation to create a false story.

Michael Kennedy, 49, was charged with six counts of making materially false statements to the FBI, one count of obstruction of justice, and one count of conspiracy to make a false statement, Acting U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said Wednesday.

An indictment alleges that Kennedy was on-duty when he participated in a search warrant with members of the Philadelphia Police Department. During the search, prosecutors said Kennedy "pocketed" suspected drug trafficking money.

MORE: 'All hands on deck': Federal, local agencies come together on plan to stem gun violence in Philadelphia

When Kennedy was interviewed by members of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Philadelphia Police Department Task Force Officers, prosecutors allege he "made a number of false statements about the incident."

Kennedy is accused of "corruptly persuading" another member of the Philadelphia Police Department to create an alibi that corroborated his false claims, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release.

Advertisement

"As law enforcement officers, we must be held to the highest of ethical standards," Special Agent in Charge of the FBI’s Philadelphia Division Michael J. Driscoll said. "The public’s trust is critical for our justice system to function properly. That's why the FBI will do everything in its power to hold accountable an officer whose criminal actions undermine that trust."

If convicted, Kennedy faces a maximum possible sentence of 55 years’ imprisonment, including a federal Guidelines Range of a period of incarceration.

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter