Philadelphia gas prices down a single penny, first decrease in weeks

Philadelphia locals will see the smallest relief at the pump to start their week.

On Monday, gas prices in Philadelphia went down one cent overnight to average $4.88 a gallon. However, that average price is still up 15 cents in the last week.

Last week, Philadelphia prices hit an average of $4.86 with at least one gas stations charging over $5. The Gulf at 2201 Spring Garden was seen charging $5.24 a gallon on May 17.

While prices in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware remain unchanged overnight, gas in all three states is still above the national average of $4.59 a gallon.

Delaware Valley average gas prices as of Monday:

Pennsylvania: $4.77 - up 15 cents from last week

New Jersey: $4.77 - up 16 cents from last week

Delaware: $4.60 - up 16 cents from last week

Over the past two weeks, the average gas price in the U.S. has spiked 33 cents. Americans are paying an average of $4.71 at the pump, which is $1.61 higher than it was one year ago.

Recently, New Jersey lowered prices at some gas stations for day an in an effort to promote self-service.

"That discount would be available every day if they were permitted to offer self-serve," said Sal Risalvato with the N.J. Gasoline Convenient Store and Automotive Association.