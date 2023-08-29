Expand / Collapse search

Philadelphia International Airport employee caught with loaded gun: officials

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

Travelers wait in line at a security checkpoint at Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, US, on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. An estimated 112.7 million people will travel 50 miles or more from Dec. 23 to Jan. 2, up by 3.6

Expand

PHILADELPHIA - Another person with a loaded firearm was stopped by TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport, however this time the offender was an airport employee.

Officials say the man, who works at a concession shop, was prevented from bringing his handgun through a security checkpoint Monday.

The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, and was found in a carry-on bag.

The employee told officials he took his gun to a shooting range, and forgot he still had it with him when coming to work.

MORE HEADLINES:

His employee ID was confiscated as a result, leaving him unable to work at the airport.

Police also cited the employee on weapons charges, which could carry a penalty of up to $15,000.

"This was a good catch on the part of our TSA team here at Philadelphia," said Gerardo Spero, TSA Federal Security Director. "In this instance, the man represented a possible insider threat with him being someone who worked in the airport."