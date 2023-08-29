Philadelphia International Airport employee caught with loaded gun: officials
PHILADELPHIA - Another person with a loaded firearm was stopped by TSA agents at Philadelphia International Airport, however this time the offender was an airport employee.
Officials say the man, who works at a concession shop, was prevented from bringing his handgun through a security checkpoint Monday.
The 9mm gun was loaded with nine bullets, including one in the chamber, and was found in a carry-on bag.
The employee told officials he took his gun to a shooting range, and forgot he still had it with him when coming to work.
His employee ID was confiscated as a result, leaving him unable to work at the airport.
Police also cited the employee on weapons charges, which could carry a penalty of up to $15,000.
"This was a good catch on the part of our TSA team here at Philadelphia," said Gerardo Spero, TSA Federal Security Director. "In this instance, the man represented a possible insider threat with him being someone who worked in the airport."