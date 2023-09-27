Philadelphia looting: All Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philly closed Wednesday

article

Fine Wine & Good Spirits stores are closed Wednesday, because of the looting that took place Tuesday night in sections of Philadelphia.

The announcement was made Wednesday afternoon. A spokesperson with the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board stated 18 Fine Wine & Good Spirits were looted in the mayhem Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning and, while no employee was injured, they made the decision to close all Fine Wine & Good Spirits locations in Philadelphia, as well as one in the Cheltenham Plaza, in Wyncote, Montgomery County.

The decision was made due to safety concerns for all employees, as well as to determine the extent of the damage and loss of product to the 18 stores.

No timetable for reopening any of the stores was provided, only to say they will reopen "when it is safe to do so" and they are able to repair the damage done.

Looting began across Philadelphia Tuesday night, around 8 p.m. A massive police presence swarmed a stretch of Walnut Street between 15th and 18th streets. Videos posted to X, formerly called Twitter, shows retail stores like Lululemon, the Apple Store and Footlocker ravaged by what police called a "coordinated attack."

In addition to Center City, looting took place in Port Richmond, North Philly and West Philly. Interim Commissioner John Stanford estimated that the crowd of unruly crowd of looters in Center City grew to as many as 100 people. As of Wednesday afternoon, police say at least 52 people have been arrested, including three juveniles, in connection to the looting. Two firearms were also recovered during the arrests.