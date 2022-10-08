Philadelphia man sought in connection with fight, stabbing at Plymouth Twp. Wawa, officials say

article

A man is recovering after he was stabbed during a fight outside a Wawa in Plymouth Township.

Plymouth Township Police Department officials say the incident took place in the parking lot of a Wawa on Ridge Pike, in Plymouth Township Saturday morning, just before 9 a.m.

The victim and 29-year-old Philadelphia resident Ivan Davonte Stephens, Jr. reportedly fought in the parking lot, when Stephens pulled a knife and stabbed the victim several times and took off.

The man was taken to Paoli Hospital and treated for his injuries. He is expected to recover.

Montgomery County officials say they are seeking Stephens and a warrant has been issued. He is facing several counts of Aggravated Assault, making Terroristic Threats and other related charges. He is described as 5’7", about 140 to 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information of Stephens’ whereabouts is urged to contact Plymouth Township Police at 610-279-1901 or call 911.