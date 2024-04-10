Philadelphia meat heist: Thieves make off with pallets of meat in Northeast Philadelphia

When a night of thievery leaves you starving?

Philadelphia police say a truck driver awoke to a robbery in progress around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday in Northeast Philadelphia.

He walked to the back of his truck to find two suspects making off with pallets full of meat.

The tractor trailer was parked on the 2800 block of East Charter Road.

No one has been taken into custody, and no suspect descriptions have been released.

This isn't the first meat heist to take place in Philadelphia. In November, boxes of beef were stolen from the back of a truck near Lincoln Financial Field.