3 more suspects charged in fatal carjacking of Philadelphia military veteran George Briscella

The Philadelphia Police Department announced the arrests of three suspects allegedly connected to the murder of a veteran and multiple carjackings across the city.

On February 6, 60-year-old George Briscella was gunned down during a carjacking outside of his mother's house in Rhawnhurst.

Weeks later, on February 22, Philadelphia police announced the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu on charges of murder, aggravated assault, arson and carjacking connected to Briscella's murder, murder of 28-year-old Aiah Gbessay, and several carjackings.

Police believed Akubu was the leader of a carjacking ring linked to dozens of crimes in the city. A police source told FOX 29's Kelly Rule that Akubu could be linked to over 40 carjackings.

According to police, on March 1, three of Akubu's alleged accomplices were arrested and charged in connection with Briscella's death and various other carjacking incidents.

During the police department's gun violence briefing on Wednesday afternoon, the three suspects were identified as two 20-year-olds and a 19-year-old.

Authorities did not release their photos at the time of the briefing.

All three are charged with the murder of Briscella and multiple carjackings.

