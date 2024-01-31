Ballistic vest may have saved life of Philadelphia officer shot serving search warrant: police

A Philadelphia police officer was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the line of duty in the northern section of the city Wednesday morning.

The department's narcotics unit was serving a search warrant when the shooting erupted on the 1300 block of Kings Place around 6 a.m.

A shot was fired as the officers breached the home's second door, according to Police Commissioner Kevin Bethel.

Bethel says the officer was struck in his ballistic vest, then the bullet ricocheted, hitting his hand.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he was treated for his injuries and released.

When asked if the ballistic vest saved the officer's life, Bethel told reporters it was a high probability, praising the unit's recent upgrade in safety uniforms.

Police say the officers never returned fire, and that the shooter immediately surrendered.

One person is currently detained, and another is in custody, according to police. No further details were provided.

The shooting is still being investigated.