Philadelphia public schools to remain open if SEPTA workers strike

The School District of Philadelphia on Thursday said all schools will remain open for in-person learning if transit workers do not reach a new contract with SEPTA and go on strike.

In an email, Superintendent Dr. William Hite said that in the event of a SEPTA strike, all staff and students will operate on their normal schedules. He called the schools a "safe haven for thousands" that need support "now more than ever."

"Attending school in-person provides our young people with the familiar routines, sense of community and support services that they need for their social, emotional and academic well-being," Dr. Hite said.

SEPTA workers stuck amid stalled contract negotiations voted Sunday to authorize a strike if things aren't resolved this week.

The union represents about 5,000 bus drivers, cashiers, mechanics, and other workers providing service for buses, trolleys, the subway, and elevated train lines. The current contract expires early Nov. 1, a day before the general election.

SEPTA said talks have been productive and it hopes to avoid disruptions with agreement on a "fair and financially responsible" pact. The agency said it is still losing about $1 million a day in revenues due to ridership declines with more people working at home during the pandemic, and ridership not expected to return to February 2020 levels.

The Philadelphia School District said in a statement that a walkout "could require some or all of our schools to shift to 100% virtual learning." Nearly 60,000 students and many staff members rely on SEPTA, and with a driver shortage already, providing transportation to students during a strike "would not be an option," the district said.

But on Thursday, Hite said the district is prepared to keep buildings open for the students well being and adjust when needed. A Staff Transportation Survey found that the majority of District employees that use SEPTA can find alternate transportation.

While the district said they cannot accommodate its bus or van routes for students who use SEPTA, those who are assigned to transportation will continue to receive rides to school.

In the event of a strike, students who are unable to find new ways to get to school are required to work remotely and participate in interdependent learning.

"Now more than ever, our schools are safe havens for thousands of students who are experiencing the very real impacts of increasing gun violence and other traumas impacting our communities," Dr. Hite said.

