Philadelphia rated worst large airport for customer satisfaction, new survey says

Air travel is almost never fun these days, but flying out of Philadelphia may make it even worse, according to a new survey by J.D. Power.

Philadelphia International Airport ranked last for large airports in J.D. Power's 2022 North American Airport Satisfaction Survey.

Among 27 large airports in the United States, Philadelphia's airport dropped to No. 27 with an overall score of 729. For comparison, Tampa International Airport gained 846 points to come out on top with the highest ranking.

MORE HEADLINES:

Rankings were found by examining six key factors: terminal facilities, airport arrival/departure, baggage claim security check, check-in/baggage check and food, beverage and retail.

"The combination of pent-up demand for air travel, the nationwide labor shortage and steadily rising prices on everything from jet fuel to a bottle of water have created a scenario in which airports are extremely crowded and passengers are increasingly frustrated—and it is likely to continue through 2023," said Michael Taylor, travel intelligence lead at J.D. Power.