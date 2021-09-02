Philadelphia schools switch to remote learning Friday due to flooding
PHILADELPHIA - The School District of Philadelphia has canceled all after-school activities Thursday and has informed students that they will learn remotely on Friday.
The district announced the change Thursday afternoon, after students reported to schools on a two-hour delay due to widespread flooding cause by remnants of Hurricane Ida.
Students will be dismissed at normal times on Thursday, and engage in remote learning and instruction on Friday as school buildings will be closed.
School staff will be communicating directly with families about dismissal for the following schools in flood-prone areas:
- Shawmont Elementary School
- Cook-Wissahickon School
- AMY Northwest
- Thomas Mifflin School
- Academies at Roxborough
- Walter B. Saul High School
I-676 and I-76 were both closed Thursday as the Schuylkill River overflowed it’s banks leaving some roadways under more than 10 feet of water. Philadelphia Fire Department crews spent much of the day making water rescues in parts of Center City.
Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel on Good Day Philadelphia said the Schuylkill River has not flooded this severely since 1869.
___
- 3 killed in storm-related incidents in Montgomery County, including woman hit by tree
- Schuylkill River overflows following night of intense rainfall, damaging storms
- Mullica Hill Tornado: Several homes destroyed by 'large and extremely dangerous' twister
- Thousands without power in wake of destructive storms from Ida
- Bodies pulled, others rescued in NYC, NJ storm waters
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP | FOX 29 WEATHER AUTHORITY APP
SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube
Advertisement