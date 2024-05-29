Philadelphia Stars honored as MLB adds Negro Leagues player stats into record books

At the intersection of 44th and Parkside in West Philly sits a crucial part of the city’s baseball history, the former home of the Philadelphia Stars.

"They were obviously one of the best Negro League teams in the world at the time and they called Philadelphia home, which is very special to us," said Matt Albertson, the co-chair for the Society for American Baseball Research Connie Mack-Dick Allen chapter.

The group focuses on the history of baseball in the city including the Negro Leagues.

"They were barred of course from the white major leagues but that doesn’t mean they weren’t good. These players were extraordinary and some of their players are in the hall of fame and rightly so," said Albertson.

Another major advancement happened Wednesday as the MLB officially added the stats of Negro Leagues players into the MLB record books.

A huge moment for both leagues and area historians like Christopher Miller, who is the Executive Vice President of the African American Museum in Philadelphia.

Related article

The museum highlights Philadelphia African American pioneers like Octavius Catto, who helped establish Negro League Baseball in the city.

"With the inclusion of these stats and their accomplishments, we are able to get a larger picture and view of American baseball with the inclusion of the Negro Leagues," said Miller.

The historic moment is also a reminder of the hardships these players endured to make this day possible.

"When they went to go get something to eat before or after the games, they could not go into a restaurant as we can today," said Mahlene Duckett Lee.

She is the daughter of Philadelphia Stars infielder Mahlon Duckett.

Lee said even though her father and many other Negro League players aren’t here to witness this moment, it’s an important start, to finally recognizing the skills, talent, and impact these players had on the current game of baseball.

"It’s about time, okay, that’s what I would say, it’s well well overdue," said Lee.

The MLB plans to continue to honor the Negro Leagues Players, this Saturday, June 1st at Citizens Bank Park ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies game, there will be an oversized Topps card featuring Pittsburgh legend and Negro Leagues baseball star Josh Gibson.