Philadelphia weekend shootings: 2 killed, 1 critically injured in less than 2 hours

More weekend gun violence in Philadelphia as three shootings, two of them deadly, erupted across the city overnight.

Three people were struck by gunfire in less than two hours as Saturday night turned to early Sunday morning.

Police say a 19-year-old man became the first victim when he was shot dead on the 5000 Duffield Street around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Less than an hour later, a woman in her 30s or 40s was found inside a home on the 500 block of Mountain Street. She was transported to a local hospital with a critical gunshot wound.

A gun was recovered at the scene.

A second homicide unfolded on the 6500 block of Grays Avenue around 12:18 a.m. Sunday. A 26-year-old man was shot multiple times throughout his body, and pronounced dead at a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in any of these shootings as police continue to investigate.