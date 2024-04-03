Phillies delay Wednesday game due to heavy rain, wind

article

Weather woes strike the Phillies again, as Wednesday’s game against the Cincinnati Reds has been delayed.

The heavy rain moving through the Delaware Valley, along with strong winds has pushed the start time of today’s game back, though officials have not said what time the game will start.

A heavy batch of rain is moving out of Baltimore and heading northeast. It should push into New Castle County by about 4 p.m. and continue to move towards the sports complex.

Officials were going to update the public on the start of the game as soon as they can. The original start time for the game was 1:05 and officials moved it back Tuesday to 4:05.

Starting pitcher for the game is slated to be Zack Wheeler.