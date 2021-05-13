Phillies place JT Realmuto on COVID-related IL, recall Marchan

The Philadelphia Phillies placed catcher J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19-related injured list Thursday and recalled catcher Rafael Marchan from Triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Realmuto, who left Tuesday’s game against the Washington Nationals after taking a foul ball off his left knee, missed Wednesday’s game because of bruising and soreness.

Realmuto is hitting .314 with four homers and 16 RBIs. The two-time All-Star is in the first season of a five-year, $115.5 million deal.

MORE: Citizens Bank Park will return to full capacity on Jun. 12, tailgating allowed

A player goes on the COVID-19 IL by testing positive himself or for contract-tracing purposes after possibly being exposed to someone who tested positive.

Marchan made his major league debut last season, hitting .500 (4 for 8) with a homer and three RBIs. The 22-year-old is hitting .250 in six games at Lehigh Valley this season.

The news comes as the Phillies have announced they'll return to full capacity crowds for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic when they face the New York Yankees at Citizens Bank Park on June 12.

___

RELATED COVERAGE

Philadelphia to reopen fully June 11, ease other restrictions May 21

76ers to welcome back more fans for NBA Playoffs as Philadelphia eases COVID-19 restrictions

___

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter