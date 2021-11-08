Philly Charter School competing to be best mock trial team in the world

Students at the Mathematics Civics and Sciences Charter School of Philadelphia make up one of the best mock trial teams, not just in the country, but the entire world. Their interest in criminal justice is personal, seeing first-hand the effects of gun violence in the city.

"There should be more African American women, African Americans, in general, in the legal field," said senior Emani Davis. "I’m glad we are finally breaking that cycle and bringing insight into our communities."

The one thing that’s not up for debate is how bright the teens futures are. They are one of 20 teams chosen to compete in the finals of the Empire Mock Trial World competition this year.

"Just knowing simple things can take you a long way," said junior Jinnah Pavon-Tucker. "My major, I don’t want to pursue the law field, I want to go into medicine. But if that doesn’t work out law will be my backup."

In the law room coach, teacher, and former attorney Ryan Smith guides and pushes them.

"It’s such a leg up," Smith remarked. "I talked to former students of mine that graduated and they say that when they get to college, they are so much further ahead of all their peers. They just know so much and are more confident in their studies because of this program and what we do here."

Veronica Joyner, the MCS Charter School founder and Chief Administrator, said she started the program because she always wanted to pursue a career in law but didn’t have the opportunity at her school growing up.

"When children are not given an opportunity to learn in the area they are interested in, or given skills, because our skills are void of a lot of vocational schools, they use their hand not for a skill but to pick up a gun and kill someone. So the idle hand is a devil’s workshop." Joyner explained.

They all have unique stories that lead them to their passion for the courtroom.

The team spoke at a recent news conference about the pain of losing friends and the need for more programs like this to give young people an outlet.

"I really want to help people find justice and closure," explained sophomore Cayla Waddington. "And to make sure people don’t think it’s okay to do whatever they want and hurt people."

In 2020, they took home fourth place at the Empire Mock Trial World Championship— competing against 3000 teams from across America and seven different countries.

When the gavel strikes this year, they plan on adding a first place trophy.

"I was like a shy, timid girl. I wasn’t talking to anyone," senior Syleena Nixon described. "Now I’m more confident and I can speak to other people and speak in front crowds."

They head to Chicago on Thursday and will be competing Saturday and Sunday with the finals on Monday.

"We put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into this and we’ve come so far," junior Markeema Harrison explained. "I’m happy that I’m on the team with them."

Anyone wishing to follow their journey and root them on can do so on their Instagram page.

