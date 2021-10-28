School District of Philadelphia announces program to keep students safer to and from school

At least three Philadelphia school children shot over the past few weeks. It’s why district leaders came together Thursday to announce the steps they are taking to improve school safety. One of the students shot is a 17-year-old fighting for his life. FOX 29 spoke with the teen’s mother.

It’s not how Ivan’s family expected to celebrate his 17th birthday Friday, surrounded by hospital room walls, as the charismatic, athletic, social Abraham Lincoln High School student fights for his life.

"He’s resilient. He’s a fighter. That’s just his personality," the mother stated. "He’s still here. There’s so many other mothers, they don’t make it to the hospital. They don’t get the opportunity that I’m getting, we’re getting right now. It’s just scary. We can’t even send our kids to school."

She wishes to remain anonymous.

Ivan was wounded when, police say, 21-year-old Aaron Scott started firing shots at a group of teens at the intersection of Rowland and Ryan Avenues October 18th, shortly after school let out.

65-year-old Jeffrey Carter, simply driving through the intersection at the time, was shot and killed.

"We now have our children going to school and our parents going to school and our school leaders scared. That’s just not acceptable," stated Chief Kevin Bethel, Office of School Safety, with the School District of Philadelphia.

More than a week later, a visible Philadelphia police presence at school dismissal. Chief Bethel says they created 25 safety zones around Philly schools this week, enhancing the coverage police already have, in many areas.

He says Lincoln High School will be one of four schools as part of a pathway program. They hope to start it by the end of the school year. Paid adults and leaders of community groups will be there as kids come and go from school.

"The community knows the kids and can support us in that work," Chief Bethel added.

"I do appreciate the police presence that was there, because they saved him. Could it be more? Absolutely. Parents, could we all get out and help? Of course," the teen’s mom elaborated.

The day Ivan was shot, two plainclothes officers stationed in the area, ran toward the shooter and arrested him. Less than a week before Ivan was shot, police say someone fired shots at another Lincoln student, but that student was not injured. Ivan’s mom is hopeful about the changes, but wishes they came sooner.

"It shouldn’t have taken my son to get shot and another man to get killed for that to happen," the mom said.

