Philly indoor mask mandate reinstated; NJ approves recreational cannabis facilities; Baby formula shortage

1. Philadelphia mask mandate to be reinstated April 18 amid rising COVID-19 case counts

FILE - A person holds a stack of masks. (FOX 11 Los Angeles (KTTV))

PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia’s Department of Public Health announced the reinstatement of the city’s mask mandate for indoor public spaces on Monday after a rise in COVID-19 cases.



Last week, the Philadelphia Department of Health said coronavirus cases increased by more than 50% in a ten-day span in the city where there's now an average of 142 new cases per day, according to Health Commissioner Dr. Cheryl Bettigole.

"This looks like we may be at the start of a new COVID wave like Europe just saw," she said.

While hospitalizations remain low, Bettigole says Philadelphia no longer meets the threshold for the All Clear tier.



Health officials use four key metrics, COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, test positivity rates and the rate of increase in cases, to determine the move from one response tier to the next.

2. New Jersey approves 7 facilities for recreational cannabis sales

(Photo by Andrew Lichtenstein/Corbis via Getty Images)

TRENTON, N.J. - New Jersey regulators gave a green light Monday to seven facilities that already sell medical marijuana to also sell recreational cannabis, although it's not clear exactly when sales would begin.

Sales could start in a matter of weeks or longer, but a specific date wasn't set at the New Jersey Cannabis Regulatory Commission’s vote during a remotely held meeting. Three of the facilities, known as alternative treatment centers, are in the northern part of the state. Three are in the south, and one is in central New Jersey.

The timing of the start of sales is unclear in part because the facilities must still pass a regulatory inspection of their operations and be issued new licenses.

The New Jersey Cannabis Trade Association, a trade group that advocates for the alternative treatment centers, estimated that recreational retail sales could start as the soon as the end of April, according to spokesperson Pamela Dollak. But it could vary by location, as each center faces compliance and other considerations.

3. Weather Authority: Temperatures expected to stretch into 80s this week in Delaware Valley

PHILADELPHIA - After a frosty and cold Monday, conditions for the rest of the week will be seasonable with temperatures in the 70s and 80s ahead of Easter.

FOX 29's Sue Serio says showers will move across the area pretty quickly around 9 a.m. on Tuesday, and then it will remain sunny for the rest of the day.

Temperatures are expected to reach the 70s making for a seasonable spring day.

Wednesday morning will also be mild with a sprinkle possible by the 9 a.m. hour.

Looking ahead, temperatures will reach the 80s on Wednesday and Thursday before the holiday weekend, where temperatures will drop to the 50s.

4. Baby formula shortage 2022 continues: Nearly 30% of popular brands sold out, firm estimates

The U.S. Food and Drug Administraton has recalled popular powdered baby formulas linked to bacteria and illness.

Nearly 30% of popular baby formula brands may be sold out at retailers across the U.S. following a notable recall, as well as supply chain issues, according to estimates from a research firm.

An analysis by Datasembly, a Virginia-based research firm, assessed the supplies of consumer packaged goods at more than 11,000 stores nationwide. The research firm found that the issue of out-of-stock formula has been getting worse throughout 2022.

The first seven months of 2021 were found to be "relatively stable" when it came to baby formula and fluctuated between 2% and 8% of products being out of stock, according to Datasembly, which shares product pricing and data for retailers.

"In July 2021, the (out-of-stock percentage) moved into the double digits and then started to increase significantly towards the end of November where it went from 11% nationwide to 23% by the week starting Jan 16, 2022," the firm said.

By the end of January 2022, the out-of-stock baby formula index continue to climb and had reached 29% by March 13, it added.

5. Iron Pipeline: 14 charged for allegedly trafficking nearly 400 guns to the Philadelphia area from south

Federal officials held a press conference announcing charges for 11 people accused of trafficking guns from Georgia to the Philadelphia-area.

PHILADELPHIA - Federal authorities have announced charges in connection with hundreds of firearms they say were illegally trafficked to Philadelphia from two states in the South.

Officials said fourteen people face gun trafficking and conspiracy charges in connection with nearly 400 firearms purchased in Georgia and South Carolina and brought to the city.

"Almost 400 firearms illegally trafficked to Philadelphia — made available on the black market to people who aren't lawfully allowed to purchase guns — each with the potential to destroy many lives," U.S. Attorney Jennifer Arbittier Williams said.

Some of the firearms allegedly trafficked were used in crimes in the city, including shootings, and "dozens" remain on the streets of Philadelphia, said Matthew Varisco, special agent in charge of the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

