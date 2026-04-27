Philly launches ‘It’s A Summer Thing’ with free camps, jobs, meals for youth

The Brief Philadelphia city officials announced the lineup for this summer’s "It’s A Summer Thing" programs at City Hall. The initiative includes free or low-cost activities, summer jobs, camps, pools and free meals for youth. Registration and program details are available on the city’s website and hotline.



City officials unveiled the full lineup of "It’s A Summer Thing" programs, aiming to keep Philadelphia’s youth safe, active and engaged during summer break, according to Mayor Cherelle Parker and other city leaders.

City launches summer programs for youth

What we know:

The city is preparing for summer with a focus on providing opportunities for young people, including summer jobs, reading programs, camps, pools and free meals.

Vanessa Garret Harley, chief deputy mayor, said, "When school is out, it’s really important that kids have something to do, something safe, something positive."

Parker added, "For every child in our city I want them to have caring adults their lives, safe spaces, positive outlooks and quite frankly real opportunity."

The "It’s A Summer Thing" initiative is a collaboration with libraries, the police department, the school district and other partners, according to Susan Slawson, commissioner of Philadelphia Parks & Recreation.

The city will offer 136 summer day camps for children ages 6 to 12, over 150 recreation centers with hundreds of free activities and an increase in pools from 60 to 63, with nearly 400 lifeguard opportunities, Slawson said.

Free meals and safety measures in place

Free meals for youth up to age 18 will be available at hundreds of sites across the city starting June 15.

The city’s free food and meals finder is available at phila.gov/food. Program registration and descriptions can be found on phila.gov/ItsASummerThing and the summer program info hotline is 215-709-5366.

The Philadelphia Police Department will increase patrols throughout the city during the summer, including at pools.

Commissioner Kevin Bethel said, "Curfew hour is at 9:30 p.m. for children under 13 need to be in. Between 14 and 17, they have to be in by 10."

The city’s Parks & Recreation commissioner said, "Parents, we have the programs, we have the opportunities, we have the jobs. We’re here."

The collaboration between city departments and community partners is central to the program’s reach.

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet provided details on specific locations for all activities or how families can access transportation to program sites.