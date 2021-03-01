Philly not easing indoor COVID guidelines, yet, but city officials say a review is underway

Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement easing restrictions for indoor and outdoor events doesn’t mean Philadelphia will follow suit. At least for now.

The countdown is on for April 1st and the Phillies home opener, where some fans will be allowed to attend Citizens Bank Park.

But, South Philly sports fans would love to join spectators for indoor sports, as well.

"I think the fans are looking forward to it and it’s something that people need," Mike Fortuna stated.

In a statement, the Wells Fargo Center says they are ready to welcome fans back for Flyers and Sixers games once city officials match state rules or otherwise increase allowable capacity.

Governor Tom Wolf announced Monday that indoor events can have 15 percent capacity, outdoor 20 percent. That means almost 3,000 fans in the Wells Fargo Center. But, current city restrictions caps capacity at 500.

Mayor Jim Kenney said they are discussing it.

"We will try to get as close as we can with what the governor is recommending because things are getting better," Mayor Kenney commented.

"I think if the correct precautions are being taken and everything is being done safely, it’s a great idea and that it would be fine," Jennifer Basile remarked.

The Wells Fargo Center says they completed an $11 million HV-AV renovation, among other health and safety upgrades. And, bringing back fans could put hundreds of part-time workers back on the job.

The governor’s announcement also included lifting out-of-state travel restrictions, so leaving Pennsylvania doesn’t mean having to have a negative COVID-19 test in order to come back.

For Mike Fortuna, it’s a step towards normalcy.

"It’s taken a little longer than anticipated, but it’s going to come around," Fortuna added.

