Philly woman pleas for return of father's ashes stolen from her car: police

By
Published  April 24, 2024 9:14pm EDT
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - A Philadelphia woman tells us an urn with her father’s ashes was stolen from her Chevy Equinox after someone broke into it.

Philadelphia Police say it happened between Monday night at 6 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. on the 4000 block of Teesdale.

Haley Ann Burgess tells us Wednesday is the 5-year anniversary of her father, Tao Jonassen‘s death.

She just wants the person to return the urn, no questions asked.

Photos provided by Haley Ann Burgess

If you have any information, please call Philly police.