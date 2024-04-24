Philly woman pleas for return of father's ashes stolen from her car: police

article

A Philadelphia woman tells us an urn with her father’s ashes was stolen from her Chevy Equinox after someone broke into it.

Philadelphia Police say it happened between Monday night at 6 p.m. and Tuesday morning at 6 a.m. on the 4000 block of Teesdale.

Haley Ann Burgess tells us Wednesday is the 5-year anniversary of her father, Tao Jonassen‘s death.

She just wants the person to return the urn, no questions asked.

If you have any information, please call Philly police.