Plymouth Twp. Police ask help locating 2 missing, endangered children

The Plymouth Township Police Department is seeking assistance locating two small children.

Officials say eight-year-old Angel Briggs and six-year-old Roman Briggs were last seen at the Plymouth Meeting Mall in Plymouth Township, Sunday, with 28-year-old Shanekia Edwards-McNeil.

Plymouth Township Police search for missing children.

According to officials, the children could be at risk of harm or injury.

Edwards-McNeil was last seen driving a white 2017 Toyota Camry with a Pennsylvania tag of LSH-2634.

Angel is 4’2", weighs about 60 pounds, has brown eyes and hair and was last seen wearing a pink jacket and black pants.

Roman is 3’6", weighs about 25 pounds, has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a gray jacket and black pants.

Police urge anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Angel, Roman or Edwards-McNeil to call 911 or the Plymouth Township Police Department at 610-279-1901.