Expand / Collapse search

Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia
article

PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators. 

Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m. 

A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say. 

Police transported the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m., according to law enforcement officials. 

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

Authorities say the scene was held and a 26-year-old was arrested, but no weapon was recovered. 