Police: 1 man killed, 1 arrested in deadly Northeast Philadelphia shooting
article
PHILADELPHIA - A morning shooting in Northeast Philadelphia has left one man dead, according to investigators.
Police say the shooting took place on the 2000 block of Carver Street around 10:12 a.m.
A 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, authorities say.
Police transported the man to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 10:35 a.m., according to law enforcement officials.
MORE LOCAL HEADLINES
- Police: Man dies after being stabbed in the neck in Germantown; Suspect arrested
- Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say
- Police: Man hospitalized after being shot multiple times in Germantown
Authorities say the scene was held and a 26-year-old was arrested, but no weapon was recovered.