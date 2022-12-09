Shooting outside North Philadelphia bar leaves man, 35, critically injured, police say

article

The Philadelphia Police Department's Shooting Investigation Group is investigating the shooting of a 35-year-old man, who was left critically injured.

Police say the shooting occurred on Thursday night just before 11 p.m.

According to officials, police responded outside of The Clock Bar on the 3600 block of Germantown Avenue in North Philadelphia.

Authorities say police were notified that the shooting victim showed up at Temple University Hospital with a gunshot wound to the chest and he was placed in critical condition.

The scene was held, but no arrest was made and no weapon was recovered, per police.