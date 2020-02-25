Police: 10 cars stolen while left running unattended in Cherry Hill over past 10 weeks

article

Police in Camden County are warning the public about an uptick in vehicles being stolen while left running and unattended.

In the past 10 weeks, Cherry Hill police say they have investigated 10 such cases.

According to officials, the thefts have occurred at all times of day outside various businesses.

Police say the majority of the vehicles were recovered abandoned in other jurisdictions, in some instances having been involved in accidents or otherwise damaged.

The Cherry Hill Police Department called the auto thefts "easily preventable" crimes of opportunity, urging drivers to always turn off their car, remove the key and lock the doors when parking for any amount of time.

Anyone with information regarding these incidents is urged to contact the department's investigative unit at 856-488-7833. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online.

