Police: 17-year-old shot 9 times in East Germantown, suspect in custody

article

A suspect is in custody after police said a 17-year-old boy was shot nine times Thursday afternoon in East Germantown.

Officers from the 14th district were called to the 200 block of East Ashmead Street around 1:20 p.m. for reports of gunfire.

Police said a 17-year-old boy suffered nine gunshot wounds to the back, arms and legs. He was rushed to Albert Einstein Medical Center and placed in critical but stable condition.

Police have not identified the suspect and have not said what sparked the gunfire.

RELATED COVERAGE

New video released in shooting that left New Jersey man, woman dead in North Philadelphia

12-year-old boy shot himself in leg in Strawberry Mansion, police say

Police: Man, woman fatally shot inside 'flophouse' in West Philadelphia

President Biden announces plan to combat violent crime as shootings continue to surge in Philly

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

Advertisement

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter