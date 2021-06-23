President Biden announces plan to combat violent crime as shootings continue to surge in Philly

President Biden discussed his plan to combat violent crime and gun violence in the nation's cities and communities. This comes on the heels of another violent 24-hour period across Philadelphia.

Police say dozens of shots were fired Tuesday night, killing a 29-year-old yards from where he lived.

Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said that the victim was shot multiple times right in front of his home and the 35-spent shell casings are on the street right in front of his home.

Mayor Jim Kenney spoke about that fear in his gun violence briefing.

"What I would say to them is that we’re going to hopefully work with the federal government after Biden speaks to get some of these large amounts of guns off the street," he said.

Kenney says in his new budget agreement with City Council that Philadelphia will spend nearly $156 million to combat violence.

He adds that the partnership with the police will put the city "on the right track" to stop the mayhem.

In another act of violence, a 16-year-old was shot early Wednesday morning but survived on the 2900 block of Frankford Avenue.

"Crazy. You can’t walk out your door half the time because you don’t know what’s going on," said a resident.

Police also sought the public’s help in naming the shooters who killed two adults and injured a 3-year-old in a Saturday afternoon shooting on N. 55th St.

The police commissioner says she welcomes the new federal help.

"If they get additional resources and go after more at the federal lever that allows us to be more focused on those we see here," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said.

