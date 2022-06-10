Police: 2 hospitalized after being shot in Kensington

article

Investigators with the Philadelphia Police Department are looking into a double shooting in Kensington that left two people injured on Friday.

Authorities say the shooting took place on Friday at 2:58 a.m. on the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue.

According to authorities, a 27-year-old man was shot in the leg and sustained a graze wound to the head.

He was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is in stable condition, police say.

MORE LOCAL HEADLINES

A second victim, believed to be a man in his 30s, was shot multiple times throughout his body, per officials.

Authorities say he was transported to Temple University Hospital where he is listed in critical condition.

No arrests have been made and no weapons were recovered, according to police.