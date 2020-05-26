Police: 2 teens injured by stray bullets in North Philly

Two teens are recovering after they were struck by stray bullets in the Logan section of the city.

Police met with both victims at approximately 1:26 a.m. inside the Albert Einstein Medical Center.

During an investigation, police learned that the victims, an 18-year-old man and a 14-year-old girl, were in the area of Belfield and Windrim Avenues when they heard what they thought were fireworks.

However, they quickly realized that they had both sustained minor gunshot wound's to the foot and hand.

The 18-year-old victim suffered a minor a gunshot wound to his right foot while the 14-year-old victim suffered a minor graze gunshot wound to the left hand.

Both victims were immediately transported to the hospital by private vehicle for treatment.

The scene was held, no weapon recovered and no arrest was made. This investigation is active and ongoing with the Northwest Detective Division.

