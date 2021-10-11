Police: 20-year-old man critical after being shot in Pennsport

article

A young man is fighting for his life after he was shot in the Pennsport section of the city.

The incident happened at approximately 11:35 p.m. on the 1800 block of South 2nd Street.

Police say the 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound to the back of his left triceps. He was taken by police to Jefferson University Hospital where he was last listed in critical condition.

A scene was held but no arrests have been made and no weapon has been recovered.

The investigation is ongoing with the South Detectives Division.

