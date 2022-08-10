Police: $20,000 reward offered as suspect sought for Fourth of July killing in West Oak Lane

article

Police are looking for a man in connection to the death of a man on July 4, and now they are offering a reward for information.

The victim, 39-year-old Tracey Owens, was reportedly found dead in the driver's seat of an Audi on the 2200 block of East Washington Lane on the Fourth of July.

He suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the body, and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Police have since released surveillance footage of the suspect prior to the fatal shooting, which shows a man putting on a face covering as he walks along a sidewalk in broad daylight.

MORE HEADLINES:

The suspsect is described as being a 5’7" to 5’10" tall man with bushy hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-8477.